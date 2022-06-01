At least one person dead in earthquake in southwestern China

BEIJING (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has damaged houses and killed at least one person in southwestern China. State broadcaster CCTV says one person died and six others were injured, including one seriously, in Baoxing county in Sichuan province. The quake struck about 65 miles southwest of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan. The Sichuan fire department says more than 1,400 rescuers are headed to the area. Some sections of railway lines were closed, causing delays to passenger trains. China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan.