EU lawmakers fear Poland will get cash without fixing courts

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A centrist group in the European Union legislature has demanded an “urgent” explanation amid reports the EU’s executive arm is preparing to release billions of euros to Poland’s government. If true, Poland would have access to 36 billion euros (about $39 billion) in pandemic recovery funds even though the nation’s populist government has failed to reverse changes to the judicial system that an EU court deemed illegal. The centrist group in the European Parliament, Renew Europe, said it was concerned about the reported deal given Poland’s “consistent trashing of the rule of law.” The European Commission is expected to hold a meeting on the matter later Wednesday.