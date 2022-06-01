Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man

By WILSON RING

Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a conspiracy that resulted in the murder of a Vermont man grew out of a financial dispute between the victim and one of the men now charged with arranging to have him killed. In federal court filings from Las Vegas, prosecutors laid out some of the details of the four-person conspiracy they allege resulted in the January 2018 abduction and shooting death of 49-year-old Gregory Davis. In a Monday filing, prosecutors said that Davis had been threatening to go to the FBI with information that Serhat Gumrukcu was defrauding Davis in a multi-million dollar oil deal. Gumrukcu is in custody in Los Angeles. His attorney didn’t respond to a request for comment.