German court convicts IS returnee who took daughter to Syria

BERLIN (AP) — A German who took her young daughter to Syria, joined the Islamic State group there and allegedly took advantage of an enslaved Yazidi woman has been convicted of membership in a terrorist organization and other offenses. The state court in Celle said Wednesday that the 34-year-old was sentenced to three years and three months in prison. Judges found Wednesday that she traveled to Syria in 2014 and took her 4-year-old daughter against the wishes of the child’s father. She then successively married a number of IS members, enabling them to fight by running their households. The court said she took her daughter to the stoning of a woman when she was 6 and showed her execution videos.