Illinois mom killed, 2 kids hurt parasailing in Florida Keys

PIGEON KEY, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a tourist from Illinois was killed and two young children with her were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys. The trio was airborne and tethered to a speedboat when a sudden storm blew in. The winds were so strong that the boat below was being dragged, so the captain cut the line. They hit the water but the inflated parasail dragged them across the surface until they slammed into Old Seven Mile Bridge. A fishing guide raced to rescue them, but the 33-year-old woman from Schaumburg, Illinois was dead by the time they reached the dock. Her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew were taken to hospitals.