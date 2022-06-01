Israel simulates long-range air strikes over Mediterranean

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says that dozens of its aircraft conducted a drill simulating airstrikes on long-range targets, a thinly veiled reference to a possible attack on regional rival Iran. The army said Wednesday that the exercise took place a day earlier over the Mediterranean and “involved long-range flight, aerial refueling and striking distant targets.” It provided no additional information. Tuesday’s air force drill took place as part of a larger, month-long military exercise, which included combat simulations in Cyprus earlier this week. The announcement came as negotiators representing world powers and Iran have held months of talks in a bid to hash out a new agreement that would rein in Tehran’s nuclear program.