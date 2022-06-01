Jury deliberating for third day in Depp-Heard libel trial

By DENISE LAVOIE

AP Legal Affairs Writer

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury in Virginia is deliberating for a third day in the defamation claims of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The seven-person civil jury has deliberated for more than nine hours already in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. The jurors must decide both claims based on whether or not the statements were made with “actual malice.”