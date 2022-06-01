Montana schools chief fined $100 in school bus passing case

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s top schools official has been fined $100 after she pleaded no contest to a citation alleging she illegally passed a stopped school bus while children were boarding. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen entered her plea Wednesday in a Helena city court. The bus driver said he recognized her on May 19 and wrote down the license plate of the pickup truck that passed the bus. Arntzen was cited last week and said she does not remember the incident. The citation can be removed from her driving record if she has no traffic violations for two months. Defendants pleading no contest do not admit guilt and do not contest charges.