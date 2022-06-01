Mountain lion corralled in Northern California classroom

PESCADERO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a mountain lion got inside a Northern California school but was safely confined in a classroom and no one was injured. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says all students and staff at Pescadero High School south of San Francisco are safe after Wednesday morning’s incident. Officials say sheriff’s deputies isolated the puma inside a classroom and say there is no immediate threat. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been notified to come to the school and remove the cougar. Pescadero is small coastal community about 35 miles south of San Francisco.