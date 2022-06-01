NJ residents say they’re waiting for Ida aid 9 months later

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Roughly two dozen New Jersey residents are demanding federal officials speed up and improve disaster aid. They held an event Wednesday in Trenton, nine months to the day since remnant of Hurricane Ida hit the state. The storm killed 30 people and wrecked numerous properties. One Newark resident said she’s still living with the awful smell of sewage that filled her basement during the storm. Despite giving all her information to FEMA, she said she hasn’t received financial aid. FEMA says it has allocated about $250 million in assistance and approved aid for some 45,000 applications.