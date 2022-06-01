Puerto Rico mayor, finance director face corruption charges

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A judge in Puerto Rico has found sufficient evidence to order the arrest of the mayor and finance director of one of the U.S. territory’s largest cities accused in a multimillion-dollar corruption case. Mayaguez Mayor José Guillermo Rodríguez and the finance director of the western coastal city are accused of embezzlement and neglect of duty. Guillermo’s lawyer says he does not believe there is any evidence to merit his client’s arrest. Authorities allege the two diverted $9 million in public funds meant for improvements at a local trauma center and instead used the money in high-risk investments.