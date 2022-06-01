Rights group to Croatia: release Pussy Riot member now

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Amnesty International is urging Croatia not to extradite to Turkmenistan a member of a Russian music band known for its strident opposition to the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lawyers said Wednesday that Croatia detained Pussy Riot member Aysoltan Niyazov on the strength of a 2002 Interpol warrant issued by Turkmenistan for alleged embezzlement. Niyazov had previously been arrested in neighboring Slovenia but was immediately released. The Russian band is on a tour in Europe protesting the war in Ukraine and Putin’s policies. Pussy Riot became internationally known after its members were jailed in Russia for their activism.