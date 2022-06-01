Sheryl Sandberg, longtime No. 2 exec at Facebook, steps down

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Reporter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 exec at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post Wednesday on her Facebook page. Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public. Meta did not immediately respond to a message for comment. Sandberg has led Facebook — now Meta’s — advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy into an over $100 billion-a-year powerhouse.