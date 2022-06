4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — Police officials say four people have been killed in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus. Tulsa police Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks confirmed the number of dead Wednesday. He also said the shooter was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The motive for the attack was unclear. St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.