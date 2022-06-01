UN has `positive indications’ for extending truce in Yemen

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says ahead of Thursday’s expiration of a two-month truce in Yemen that it has received “preliminary, positive indications” from the warring parties about extending the nationwide cessation of hostilities. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that Hans Grundberg, the U.N. envoy for Yemen, “is involved in intense work on ensuring the renewal of the truce.” The U.N.-brokered truce that was accepted by Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Iran-backed Houthi rebels has led to the first nationwide lull in fighting in the six-year civil war in the Arab world’s poorest country. It began on April 2..