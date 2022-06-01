WHO: COVID “getting worse, not better” in North Korea

MARIA CHENG

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A top official at the World Health Organization said the U.N. health agency assumes the coronavirus outbreak in North Korea is “getting worse, not better,” despite the secretive country’s recent claims that COVID-19 is slowing there. At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO’s emergencies chief Dr. Mike Ryan appealed to North Korean authorities for more information about the COVID-19 outbreak there, saying they have had problems getting raw data and access to enough information to allow them to evaluate the situation. He said WHO has offered North Korea assistance and vaccines on multiple occasions but has had no response.