Wray: FBI blocked planned cyberattack on children’s hospital

By ERIC TUCKER and ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray says his agents thwarted a planned cyberattack on a Boston children’s hospital that was to have been carried out by hackers sponsored by the Iranian government. Wray told a Boston College cybersecurity conference on Wednesday the FBI learned of the planned digital attack from an unspecified intelligence partner and got Boston Children’s Hospital the information it needed last summer to block what would’ve been “one of the most despicable cyberattacks” he’s seen. The FBI chief recounted that anecdote in a broader speech about cyber threats from Russia, China and Iran and the need for partnerships between the U.S. government and the private sector.