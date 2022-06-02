2 doctors, receptionist and visitor killed in Tulsa shooting

By KATHLEEN FOODY, COREY WILLIAMS and ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

The four people killed in a shooting inside an Tulsa medical building included two doctors, a receptionist and a former soldier who was accompanying his wife during a checkup. Police, officials at Saint Francis Health System and others who knew the victims provided details about them on Thursday. Police say Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and Army veteran William Love were fatally shot.