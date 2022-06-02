4 Kenyans shot dead in protest against dangerous wildlife

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say that a demonstration against the threats posed by wildlife turned deadly when four protesters were shot dead. Mashuru town police chief Charles Chepkonga said the protesters clashed with security forces, resulting in the fatal shootings Thursday. The Kajiado county governor called on police to avoid using “excessive force” and urged Kenyan wildlife authorities to “keep their animals away from our people.” The demonstration blocked the Nairobi-Mombasa highway for hours. Residents have called on the Kenya Wildlife Service to find a solution to the conflicts between people and animals, with farmers upset that elephants destroy their crops and kill people.