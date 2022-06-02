A crackdown in El Salvador, and fears of arbitrary arrests

By MARCOS ALEMÁN and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

LA LIMONERA, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s security forces have arrested more than 36,000 people over the past 10 weeks since the congress granted President Nayib Bukele the power to suspend some civil liberties to pursue powerful street gangs. Lawmakers extended those powers by another 30 days last week as public opinion polls showed broad popular support. However, human rights groups say a growing number of the arrests appear arbitrary or unjustified. The nongovernmental organization Cristosal has documented more than 500 cases of arbitrary arrests since the state of exception was imposed March 27. Amnesty International says in a report released Thursday that thousands of people have been arrested without legal requirements being met.