Albania bids farewell to ex-president Bujar Nishani

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An official funeral ceremony has been held in Albania for former President Bujar Nishani, who died as a result of an undisclosed, long-running illness at the age of 55. Thousands of people, including the president, parliament speaker, government ministers and politicians, paid their respects to Nishani at the presidential office in the capital Tirana on Thursday. Kosovo’s president and former Albanian and Kosovar presidents also took part. Nishani died in Germany on Saturday. The former president served from 2012 until 2017. Before that, Nishani served as the country’s interior and justice ministers. Nishani is survived by his spouse, a son and a daughter.