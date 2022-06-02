Australia marks Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has joked that his own birth was somewhat delayed by Queen Elizabeth II because his pregnant mother had insisted on driving past a tribute to the British monarch on her way to the hospital. Albanese made the comments before lighting a beacon Thursday in the capital, Canberra, to mark the queen’s seven decades on the throne. Beacon lighting is a traditional element of British royal celebrations that began as a way for people far from London to take part in festivities. Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee is being celebrated in Britain and throughout the Commonwealth over several days. As well as lighting beacons, Australia marked the jubilee by illuminating landmarks in royal purple.