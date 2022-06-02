Colorado coal pile slide buries 2 workers; search underway

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A search is on in southern Colorado for two workers who were buried in a coal pile. Witnesses say the workers were buried when a slide happened on the 80-foot-tall pile at the Comanche Generating Station electrical power facility in Pueblo on Thursday morning. Pueblo Fire Department spokesman Erik Duran says rescuers had not made contact with the workers as of Thursday afternoon. Duran says two helicopter are at the site and ready to take victims to a hospital. Witnesses say the accident happened at a feeder pile for the station’s coal-fired power plant. It is Colorado’s largest and is operated by Xcel Energy.