Denmark gives ‘clear signal’ with EU defense policy vote

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s foreign minister says he expects the country to join the European Union’s common defense policy in July. Danish officials reported that two-thirds of voters who cast ballots in a Wednesday referendum supported abandoning a 30-year-old waiver that kept the EU country out. Denmark joining the EU’s defense policy will have a relatively modest impact on Europe’s security architecture. The main effect will be that Danish officials can stay in the room when EU colleagues discuss defense topics. But Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the results “a clear signal” to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The referendum followed the decisions of fellow Nordic countries Sweden and Finland to seek join NATO membership.