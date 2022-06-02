DIARY: One mother of many, watching the news and worrying

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Since last week’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one Associated Press writer has, like so many parents, struggled to escape the thought of someone barging into her son’s classroom with a gun. And she is shaken by the devastating reality that some day she will have to explain the horrors of mass shootings to him and his sister. Across, the country, different mothers in different situations with different obstacles are facing their own versions of the very same thing.