Gunman kills 4 in mass shooting at Tulsa medical building

By SEAN MURPHY and TERRY WALLACE

Associated Press

Authorities say a gunman carrying a rifle and handgun killed four people at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus. Wednesday’s shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Health System was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the United States in recent weeks. The gunman has not been identified but police say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the victims and gunman were found on the second floor of the medical building where an orthopedic clinic is located. Officials planned a news conference Thursday morning with police and hospital officials to release more information. All appointments at the orthopedic clinic were canceled through Friday.