Howard Johnson’s: Last of once popular eateries closed in NY

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (AP) — The Howard Johnson’s restaurant in this upstate New York resort village is closed. It was the last of the once-pervasive eateries serving food under orange roofs with blue spires. The restaurant just south of Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains did not open over Memorial Day weekend and is for lease. HoJos were well known to baby boomers, who grew up on the restaurants’ 28 ice cream flavors and fried clam plates. But they faded away with the rise of fast-food outlets.