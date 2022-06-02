Lawyers: Georgia prisoner killed guards but is mentally ill

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Lawyers for a Georgia prisoner on trial for murdering two prison guards admit their client pulled the trigger but say jurors should find he is mentally ill. They made that plea Wednesday in opening statements for the trial of Ricky Dubose, who is accused of killing a guard and a driver aboard a prison bus in Georgia in 2017. Prosecutors disagree and characterize Dubose as an “intelligent, calculated criminal.” Dubose could be executed if found guilty. His partner in the escape, Donnie Rowe, was convicted last year of murder in the guards’ death. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.