Malian Red Cross says Dutch aid worker and driver killed

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The Malian Red Cross says two of its employees have been killed in an ambush attack on their vehicle in the country’s west. The aid group said that a Dutch aid worker and a driver died Wednesday evening, while two other employees had survived. The Malian Red Cross strongly condemned the violence and said that their vehicle had been cleared marked with the group’s emblem. Witnesses said the gunmen were riding motorcycles when they shot at the vehicle at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Kayes region. There have been growing reports of extremism spreading in the area in recent years linked to a group known as Katiba Macina.