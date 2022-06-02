New York poised to raise age for semiautomatic rifles

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s legislature is poised to ban people under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle. The change to state firearm laws is being pushed through less than three weeks after authorities say an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo. Formal debate on the measure was expected to begin Thursday afternoon. New York already requires people to be 21 to possess a handgun. Younger people would still be allowed to have other types of rifles and shotguns. The bill would also require anyone buying a semiautomatic rifle to get a license.