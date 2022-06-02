Officer who fatally shot ex-detective will not be charged

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say a police officer in Kansas who fatally shot a former police detective during a scuffle will not be charged with a crime. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that no charges will be filed against the Kansas City officer who shot Lionel Womack in November. The Kansas City Star reports that two officers confronted Womack following 911 calls about a man trying to jump in front of traffic. Investigators say that within seconds of confronting Womack, the former detective had disarmed one officer and pointed the weapon at him, leading the second officer to shoot Womack. Police have not named the officers involved.