Police alert IDs suspect in shooting of Chicago officer

CHICAGO (AP) — A man with an arrest record for a gun charge that was later dropped is suspected of shooting and seriously wounding a Chicago police officer. The Chicago Sun-Times reported Thursday that the 28-year-old man was identified in a police alert as the gunman who opened fire on a marked police car on the city’s South Side. The suspect remains at large. Police Supt. David Brown said during a news conference that two uniformed officers in a marked squad car attempted a traffic stop Wednesday when someone in the vehicle started shooting at the officers.