Police: Body of 1 of 2 missing women found in Virginia river

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say search teams have found the body of one of two women missing for days after a dozen people on rafts and paddleboards went over a dam on the James River. Henrico County police tweeted that the body of 23-year-old Lauren Winstead was found just west of a bridge on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the search for 28-year-old Sarah Erway will continue, but it’s transitioning from a search and rescue mission to a recovery operation. The pair went missing Monday after going over the Bosher Dam with 10 companions on a float trip. News outlets reported that the others were rescued or made it to safety on their own.