Protester killed in Guinea’s first anti-junta demonstrations

By BOUBACAR DIALLO

Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Opposition leaders say one person was killed in Guinea’s capital during protests against fuel price hikes in the first demonstrations since the junta seized power in September. The young man was shot Wednesday at nightfall in Hamdallaye, a suburb of Conakry considered to be a stronghold of opposition parties and critics of the junta. Witnesses say that tear gas was fired to disperse demonstrators during the day but when protests resumed at night, security forces shot at them with guns. The junta has not yet made any statement about the death. Guinea’s former president Alpha Conde was overthrown in a coup d’etat in September by a military junta that now leads the West African country.