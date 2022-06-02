Report: Merkel slams war in Ukraine, hints at next role

BERLIN (AP) — The German news agency dpa reports that former Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Russia’s attack on Ukraine and suggested a possible return to the limelight. It was Merkel’s first semi-public comments since leaving office in December. Merkel spoke at a trade union event late Wednesday, reportedly saying she felt the need to address the war in Ukraine despite not wanting to provide commentary from the sidelines. Dpa quoted the former long-time leader saying she supported all efforts “to stop the barbaric war of attack by Russia” and expressed solidarity with Ukraine. The 67-year-old hinted that she might play a public role in Europe in the future. Dpa quoted her saying she would “have to disappoint those who are counting on me disappearing.”