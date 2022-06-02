San Francisco could vote out progressive DA in heated recall

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Politically liberal San Francisco could vote out one of the most progressive prosecutors in the country not even three years after he was elected. Chesa Boudin’s time in office coincided with a pandemic in which brutal attacks against Asian seniors and viral footage of rampant shoplifting fueled a rare campaign to remove him. The June 7 recall has pitted Democrats against each other over the political newcomer who narrowly won the DA’s race in November 2019. Political watchers say Boudin is bearing the brunt of general angst that also fueled the recall of three progressive San Francisco school board members in February.