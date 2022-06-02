Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:48 AM

Smiles, unicorns, softball: Young shooting victims recalled

KTVZ

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Families of three victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are remembering how they brightened the lives of people around them. Funerals were Thursday for 10-year-old Navaeh Bravo, 11-year-old Maranda Mathis and 10-year-old Eliahna Torres. A cousin told The Washington Post that Nevaeh “put a smile on everyone’s faces.” Maranda’s family said she had a great imagination, often expressed love for unicorns and mermaids and called purple her favorite color. Eliahna’s family said she was a compassionate child who helped her grandparents deal with medical issues, loved being silly and practiced her softball swing for hours in the front yard of her home.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content