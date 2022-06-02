Space Command base change process was flawed, report says

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Air Force changed its procedures to move the U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama after President Donald Trump’s re-election loss in 2020. That’s the finding of a new report from Congress’ General Accounting Office. The report says Trump was at the White House meeting when the decision was made. But the report says participants don’t agree on who made the decision. Colorado lawmakers used the report to call on President Joe Biden to keep the command’s headquarters in Colorado Springs. U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama insists the decision to move the Space Force headquarters was correct.