Tulsa shooting highlights vulnerability of hospitals

By MICHAEL TARM and DON BABWIN

Associated Press

Hospitals, like schools, are not typically designed to guard against the threat of a determined gunman entering the building to take lives. The vulnerability of health care facilities was highlighted by a shooter who killed four people and then himself Wednesday at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The assailant got inside a building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus with little trouble. The president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System said nothing can stop somebody with guns “hellbent on causing harm.” Police said the shooter bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage.