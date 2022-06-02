UK military parade kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

LONDON (AP) — Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne are getting underway with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age. Formal celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee begin on Thursday with Trooping the Color, an annual military review that has marked the sovereign’s official birthday since 1760. The queen is expected to join the working members of her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the event as aircraft roar overhead. Throughout the weekend, neighborhood organizations are expected to hold street parties around the country, repeating a tradition that began with Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.