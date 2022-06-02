UN report: Over 1 million displaced in Myanmar amid violence

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations’ humanitarian relief agency says the number of people displaced within strife-torn Myanmar has exceeded 1 million for the first time. Well over half of those displaced lost their homes after a military takeover last year. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says in a report that the situation is being exacerbated by ongoing fighting between the military government and its opponents, the increasing prices of essential commodities, and the coming of monsoon season. Funding for its relief efforts is severely inadequate. There is armed resistance to last year’s takeover, and the report says fighting has recently escalated, with its impact on civilians worsening daily.