Published 4:14 AM

UN says Yemen’s warring parties agree to renew truce

By NOHA ELHENNAWY
Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen says that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months.Hans Grundberg commended the two sides in a statement, calling the truce “a significant shift in the trajectory of the war.”The ceasefire between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels first came into effect on April 2. It has been the first nationwide truce in six years in Yemen’s conflict.

Associated Press

