Wisconsin, national Democrats launch coordinated campaign

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are announcing a joint effort with national party leaders they are calling the largest midterm coordinated campaign in state history with the goal of reelecting Gov. Tony Evers and defeating Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. The effort announced Thursday is dubbed Forward for Wisconsin. It is a partnership between the state and national Democratic parties, Evers’ campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Democrats promised to target rural parts of the state, who have been trending toward Republicans in recent elections. The effort will also target communities of color, college students and tribal members.