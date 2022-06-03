1 tribal officer killed and 1 wounded in Arizona shootings

WHITERIVER, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say a tribal police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop on a Native American reservation by a suspect who stole the officer’s car and got into a shootout that wounded another officer. The suspect was killed. Officials say the events unfolded Thursday night on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation of the White Mountain Apache Tribe in eastern Arizona when the officer stopped the vehicle driven by the suspect in the town of Whiteriver. The officer was fatally shot during an altercation. That led to a gun battle in which the other officer was wounded and the suspect was killed.