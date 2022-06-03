1st remote air traffic control center in US to be in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that a public airport in Alabama could be home to the first remote air traffic control center in the United States. Advanced ATC Inc. is an air traffic control academy based in Valdosta, Georgia. The Selma Times-Journal quotes the company as saying Thursday that it will invest about $4.7 million at Craig Air Field in Dallas County, southeast of Selma. The remote tower uses cameras, real-time video and other features, allowing air traffic controllers to remotely accomplish the duties they previously had to carry out in a traditional control tower. The company’s five-year plan seeks to bring nearly 120 jobs to Selma.