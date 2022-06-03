2 UN peacekeepers killed in 6th incident in Mali in 2 weeks

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Two U.N. peacekeepers were killed when their armored personnel carrier hit an improvised explosive device in central Mali in the sixth incident in less than two weeks targeting the U.N. mission in the West African nation that has faced a decade-long Islamic insurgency. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the device that killed the Egyptian peacekeepers and wounded two others on Friday was planted on a road outside the town of Douentza in the Mopti region. He said their APC was escorting a civilian convoy and was on its way from Douentza to Timbuktu when it hit the device.