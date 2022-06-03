Ethiopia’s mass arrests show rift with former Amhara allies

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Once a key ally of Ethiopia’s federal government in its deadly war in the country’s northern Tigray region, the neighboring Amhara region has become the setting for thousands of government-led mass arrests and disappearances of activists, journalists and others in recent weeks. Some activists accuse Ethiopia’s government of targeting ethnic Amhara it considers a threat to its authority as it tries to move on from the Tigray crisis. It is the latest sign that Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country, continues to struggle with efforts to centralize authority among scores of ethnic groups.