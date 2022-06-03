Man pleads guilty to murder of starved, beaten 12-year-old

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man accused of abusing his 12-year-old son and starving the child to death has pleaded guilty to murder. Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. entered the plea Wednesday under an agreement with prosecutors that calls for the dismissal of other charges, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery resulting in injury to someone younger than 14. The transient man carried the body of his son, Eduardo Posso, into the emergency room of a Bloomington hospital in May 2019. An autopsy showed the child had been beaten and starved and that he weighed only 50 pounds. The Herald-Times reports that a Monroe County judge dismissed a petition seeking life in prison without parole and scheduled Posso’s sentencing hearing for Aug. 18.