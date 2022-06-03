Mexican town suspends police chief accused of drug ties

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A town in Mexico has fired a police chief who the U.S. government publicly accused of aiding a drug cartel. The mayor of the small town of Ameca, Jalisco, said he had removed local police coordinator Severo Flores Mendoza. Mayor Juan Valentín Serrano said he removed Flores Mendoza to remove any doubts, even though he thought he was doing a good job. The U.S. government announced sanctions Thursday against Flores Mendoza, claiming the police official gave information to Mexico’s most violent and powerful gang. The U.S. Department of the Treasury said Flores Mendoza gave the Jalisco Cartel information “in exchange for bribes.”