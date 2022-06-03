‘No excuse’ to withhold deadly arrest video, governor says

By JAKE BLEIBERG and JIM MUSTIAN

Associated Press

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said there was “no excuse” for a video he watched of the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene failing to reach prosecutors for another six months. But the Democrat maintained at a Thursday news conference that he could not have known at the time the footage had not already been turned over. The governor’s remarks came the day after he agreed to testify before the committee investigating the state’s handling of Greene’s case. Edwards pointed to contested accounts of whether the video was shown to Greene’s family days after he saw it.